JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Jasper Ogburn (Pitt State Freshman Safety)–

Pitt State’s secondary making yet another Top 5 Play appearance.

MSSU’s Luke Sampson fired a deep pass downfield where it was tipped by Dominique Shelmon and true freshman Jasper Ogburn was Johnny-on-the-spot and came in to make the diving grab for the interception.

The Gorillas defeated Missouri Southern, 31-21.

Play #4: Gavin Johnston & Jarrett Zerby (Mt. Vernon Juniors)–

Mt. Vernon’s Gavin Johnston found Jarrett Zerby over the middle who sprinted away from the defense untouched to the house for the 56-yard touchdown.

The Mountaineers improved to 7-1 on the year with a 56-21 victory over Marshfield.

Play #3: Ashlyn Brust (Carthage Junior Short Stop)–

Needing a big defensive inning, Carthage’s Ashlyn Brust made a great diving grab for the out against Ray-Pec in the district tournament.

Carthage fell to Ray-Pec by a score of 1-0.

Play #2: Deontay Campbell (MSSU Redshirt Junior Tight End)–

Missouri Southern’s Luke Sampson fires to Tight End Deontay Campbell who makes an insane one-handed grab against the Pitt State defender.

Missouri Southern fell to the Gorillas in the Miner’s Bowl, 31-21.

Play #1: Loch North (Riverton Senior Running Back)–

Back up on their own 10-yard line with 11 seconds to go in the half, instead of taking a knee, Riverton had other ideas.

They handed the ball off to Loch North and he will take this one 90-yards to the house for the touchdown!

The Rams picked up a big win at home defeating Neodesha, 36-0!