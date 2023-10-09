JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Devon Garrison (Pitt State Senior Tight End)–

Needing a big play, QB Chad Dodson hit his man TE Devon Garrison who made a one-handed catch with a defender draped all over him!

#3 Pitt State defeated #20 Emporia State, 33-25, to stay undefeated on the year.

Play #4: Deontay Campbell (MSSU Redshirt Junior Tight End)–

With their offense needing a spark, QB Luke Sampson found his big tight end, Deontay Campbell streaking over the middle of the field when he went up and snagged a one-handed catch to get the big gain.

Lions went on to unfortunately fall to Fort Hays State, 35-22.

Play #3: Landyn Collins (Carthage Senior Running Back)–

Tied at 13-13 in the second quarter against Webb City, QB Brady Carlton threw to RB Landyn Collins on a swing pass and let him go to work.

Collins headed downhill and broke 6-7 tackles on his way to a 42-yard touchdown to give Carthage the lead going into halftime, up 20-13.

The Tigers defeated the Cardinals, 20-13 to pull off a big upset and win their fourth straight game.

Play #2: Carleigh Kinnaird (Neosho Junior Pitcher)–

In their game against Carthage last Tuesday, Kinnaird had a stellar game striking out 19 batters!

Her final stat line was; 8 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, and 19 K’s!

Neosho defeated Carthage, 3-1, to win their first COC Softball Title outright in school history!

Play #1: Zane Stand (Quapaw Senior Free Safety)–

Against Fairland, Quapaw’s Zane Stand intercepted a pass from the Owls, and took back to the house 90-plus yards for the Pick-6!

Quapaw fell in a close one to Fairland, 15-14.