JOPLIN, Mo. — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Jordan Rogers (Pitt State Redshirt Sophomore Safety)–

Up big in the fourth quarter, Pitt State’s Jordan Rogers intercepted a pass from Riverhawks QB Sawyer Jones and returned it to the house for 38-yard pick-6!

Rogers captured his 5th interception of the season which currently leads the MIAA and is tied for 2nd in Division II.

Pitt State went on to defeat Northeastern State, 42-7.

Play #4: Carson Sturgell (Lamar Junior Running Back)–

In their game on Friday against McDonald County, Carson Sturgell took the handoff broke through the defense and sprinted his way for the 58-yard touchdown!

Lamar won big over the Mustangs, 49-21!

Play #3: Devon Garrison (Pitt State Senior Tight End)–

QB Chad Dodson dropped back to find his big man Tight End Devon Garrison who leaped up to make the one-handed catch for the big 16-yard gain.

Garrison continues to make these plays look routine, Pitt State won big, 42-7.

Play #2: Peyton Eaton (Nevada Junior Pitcher)–

Nevada’s Peyton Eaton accomplished something pretty special last Monday against Carthage.

She pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers and finished with 9 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Nevada picked up the big win in a shutout, 4-0.

Play #1: Noah Garrison (Sarcoxie Junior Running Back)–

In their game on Friday against Miller, as time was expiring in the first half, Sarcoxie’s Noah Garrison took the handoff down the sideline then cut across the field to streak his way downfield for the 80-yard touchdown.

Sarcoxie stay undefeated as they picked up the big 47-34 victory over Miller.