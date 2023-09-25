JOPLIN, Mo. — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Kylie Scott (Carl Junction Senior Outside Hitter)–

In their match against Webb City, Carl Junction’s Kylie Scott got the set from Miya Carnes and then slammed down hard for the kill!

Carl Junction went on to earn a big COC win over Webb City, 3-1!

Play #4: Avyn Blair (Neosho Junior Utility Player)–

In their game against Webb City, Neosho trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the 6th inning.

Avyn Blair stepped up to hit a 2-RBI triple to tie the game up at 4-4.

Soon after, on a wild pitch, Blair sprinted home across the plate to score what was the game winning run.

Neosho went on to defeat Webb City, 5-4!

Play #3: Landyn Collins & Langston Morgan (Carthage Junior Running Back & Wide Receiver)–

Down 14-0 in the second quarter, Carthage needed a spark on offense and they went to some trickery to find it.

RB Landyn Collins took the hand-off from QB Brady Carlton and dropped back to pass to WR Langston Morgan who was wide open downfield for the 38-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

Carthage went on to score 28-points in the second half to defeat Neosho, 35-21 to win their second straight.

Play #2: Gavyn Witthuhn (Frontenac Junior Running Back)–

Friday night against Girard early in the first quarter, Frontenac was faced with a fourth down.

Head Coach Mark Smith made the decision to go for it and it paid off big-time!

Gavyn Witthuhn took the pitch, found the edge and raced down the sideline for the touchdown to give the Raiders the early 7-0 lead! Frontenac defeated Girard, 26-12.

Play #1: Mike Lacey (Pitt State Senior Safety)–

Up 19-7 in the fourth quarter, Pitt State shut the door on Nebraska-Kearney after Safety Mike Lacey picked off QB T.J. Davis and returned it to the house for the 65-yard pick-6 to extend their lead to 26-7.

#3 Pitt state defeated the Lopers 33-14 to stay undefeated and move to 4-0 on the season!