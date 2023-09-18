JOPLIN, Mo. — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

You can find the full version of the plays below in the article!

Play #5: Callie Rhoades (Seneca Junior Third Baseman)

In their game against Carl Junction last Tuesday, Rhoades made a great effort to come up from her position at third base to make a diving grab for the out!

Rhoades stretched to catch it back-handed and popped up to make sure the runner stayed put at the base.

Play #4: Peyton McKee (Missouri Southern Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back)

Nebraska-Kearney Quarterback TJ Davis rolled out to his right and fired a ball to his receiver but it bounced off the receiver’s hands and Missouri Southern’s Peyton McKee was there to snag the interception.

Missouri Southern went on to defeat the Lopers, 18-13, to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Play #3: Jack Vilela, Jett Tanner & Jace Midgett (Columbus Junior & Sophomore Quarterbacks and Junior Wide Receiver)

On Friday, in their game against Coffeyville, Jack Vilela threw a lateral backwards pass to Jett Tanner who then launched a bomb downfield to Jace Midgett.

Midgett then sprinted to the end zone for the 93-yard score!

Play #2: Gabe Johnson (Webb City Sophomore Quarterback)

Friday night in a big rivalry matchup with Joplin, Gabe Johnson received the kick-off, muffed it at first, picked it up and returned it 97-yards to the house, untouched.

Webb City went on to earn a big victory over Joplin defeating them 38-21!

Play #1: Pitt State’s Defense (Michael Lacey, Alex Gaskill, Rico Payton and Zach Coenen)

On Saturday, in the Pitt State/Central Missouri game, the Mules scored a touchdown late in the game with :25 seconds left to make it 38-37.

UCM decided to go for two to win the game. On a toss out right, the play was immediately sniffed out by Pitt State’s defense.

Michael Lacey and Rico Payton were the first ones to get there, and then Alex Gaskill & Zach Coenen joined in to tackle the runner to secure the victory.

Pitt State won the game 38-37 to stay undefeated and improve to 3-0 on the year.