JOPLIN, Mo. — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5 – Kiley Spencer (Carl Junction Sophomore Third Baseman)

In their game against Webb City last Wednesday, Spencer dove to making a great catch and then fired over to second to complete a double play!

It was great defensive play with great awareness by Spencer as well.

Play #4 – Karsyn Cahoon (Webb City Sophomore Designated Hitter)

In a 6-6 ballgame against Carl Junction, Karsyn Cahoon stepped up to hit a Grand Slam Home-Run over the left field wall to give Webb City the 10-6 lead.

The Cards went on to win the game, 10-7 and earned their 8th win of the season.

Play #3 – Johnny Starks (Carl Junction Senior Linebacker)

Friday night, early in the first half Carl Junction trailed Neosho, 6-0. Their offense was struggling to move to the ball until their special teams made a big play.

Starks broke through the line to block the punt and then recovered the fumble and strolled his way into the end zone to give the Bulldogs the lead, 7-6, going into halftime.

CJ went on to win, 32-24, to earn their first victory of the season.

Play #2 – Devon Garrison (Pitt State Senior Tight End)

Last Thursday in their game against Fort Hays State, Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. fired a throw over the middle to his big Tight End Devon Garrison who stretched to make a one-handed grab to reel in the 21-yard reception.

#3 Pitt State defeated the Tigers, 40-14, to move to 2-0 on the year.

Play #1 – Zach Bergmann (Missouri Southern Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker) & Halid Djibril (Missouri Southern Junior Safety)

In Thursday’s game against Washburn, MSSU led 30-23 late in the game with the Ichabods driving to tie the game.

Washburn got down to the MSSU 5-yard line. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne dropped back to pass and fired a throw over the middle but it was deflected by Bergmann and tipped into air where Djibril jumped up to catch it to seal the victory.

The Lions picked up the win 30-23, to move to 1-1 on the year and earned their first victory in Topeka since 1997.