JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school and collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Darius Dawson (MSSU Junior Forward)–

Missouri Southern’s Darius Dawson rose up and threw down the emphatic left-handed posterizing dunk over the Nebraska-Kearney defender.

Dawson finished with 14 points in the game as the Lions went on to defeat the Lopers, 88-78.

Play #2: Cale Forbes & Terryk Richardson (Riverton Sophomore Guard & Junior Center)–

We saw an alley-oop last week, how bout another!

Riverton’s Cale Forbes with the toss to big man Terryk Richardson in their game over Galena. The Rams went on to defeat the Bulldogs, 64-29.

Play #3: Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball–

MSSU Head Coach Ronnie Ressel’s squad has been on fire over the last month winning 8 straight games in that span including a 67-58 win over #15 Fort Hays State and a 72-56 victory over Nebraska-Kearney.

During this 8-game win streak. Missouri Southern has beaten 4 Top-25 teams in the last 6 games.

Play #4: Deshaun English II (Pitt State Senior Guard/Forward)–

Pitt State’s Marque English had a monster game against Fort Hays State over the weekend.

He grabbed his 5th double-double of the season after finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Gorillas to a big 74-62 victory over the Tigers.

Play #5: Martin Macenis (MSSU Redshirt Senior Guard)–

On Saturday, MSSU Redshirt Senior Guard Martin Macenis provided a big boost off the bench for the Lions.

Being the spark the Lions needed, he finished with a team-high 21 points in their win over Nebraska-Kearney.