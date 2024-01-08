JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school and collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Barron Duda (Webb City Senior Guard)–

Last Friday night, Barron Duda had himself a day when he finished with 30 points including a one-handed breakaway dunk.

He helped lead the Cardinals to a 65-49 victory over Carl Junction in the Kaminsky Classic.

Play #2: Noah Harper & Terryk Richardson (Riverton Senior Guard & Junior Center)–

In their game against Caney Valley, the Riverton’s Boys Basketball team was channelling their inner “Showtime” when Noah Harper threw a pass off the backboard and Terryk Richardson flew high above the rim for the alley-oop and the two-handed slam.

Riverton won big over Caney Valley, defeating them, 78-57.

Play #3: Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State Senior Running Back)–

In the FCS National Championship, Joplin High School Graduate, Isaiah Davis had a big game finishing with 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Jackrabbits went on to defeat Montana, 23-3, to claim another FCS National Title.

Play #4: Darius Dawson (MSSU Junior Forward)–

On Saturday, Darius Dawson had a huge game against Pitt State where he led the team with 25 points. He scored 21 of those in the first half.

MSSU went on to defeat Pitt State on the road, 81-74.

Play #5: Cheyenne Bieber (Mt. Vernon Junior Guard)–

Last Friday night, Mt. Vernon’s Cheyenne Bieber came up clutch for the Lady Mountaineers in their win over Lamar.

She scored 9 of her 10 points in the fourth quarter including a couple of three-pointers to help lead her team to a victory, 48-47.