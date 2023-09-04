JOPLIN, Mo. — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5 – Amelia Neely (MSSU Volleyball)

Hannah Allick sets up Amelia Neely who spikes it down for the kill. The Lions are off to their best start in over a decade. The Lions will head to Florida for the Flagler Saints Classic next.

Play #4 – Lexa Youngblood (Carthage Softball)

Lexa Youngblood sends a ball deep over the fence for a home run. Youngblood had two home runs in this game versus Monett. The Lady Tigers went on to defeat the Lady Cubs 13-1.

Play #3 – Hunter Nichols (Miami High School Running Back)

Miami senior Hunter Nichols takes an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Play #2 – Gabe Johnson (Webb City Quarterback)

Webb City’s Gabe Johnson takes a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown versus Carl Junction. Johnson and the Cardinals would go on to win the game 47-28.

Play #1 – Devon Garrison (Pitt State Tight End)

Pitt State’s Devon Garrison makes a spectacular one-handed catch to convert on a two-point attempt. The Gorillas went on to win the game against Washburn 34-7.