JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school and collegiate sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Tyriqe Jackson (MSSU Redshirt Junior Guard)–

Missouri Southern’s Tyriqe Jackson delivered an insane one-handed posterizing dunk in practice last week over one of his teammates!

Jackson showed off the athleticism and took off from just in front of the free throw line and threw down the one-handed slam.

Play #2: Max Alexander (Pitt State Sophomore Guard)–

In their game against Lincoln, Pitt State’s Max Alexander drove to the basket and then took flight for the poster one-handed dunk over the Lincoln defender.

Alexander finished with 28 points in the game to help Pitt State defeat Lincoln, 77-60, to earn their 5th straight victory.

Play #3: Zane Grotjohn (Seneca Junior Guard)–

Now at the Neosho Holiday Classic, in the first round, Seneca’s Zane Grotjohn had two half court buzzer beaters against Benton.

Grotjohn went on to finish with 15 points in the game.

Play #4: Toby Moore (McDonald County Senior Forward)–

In the final day of the Neosho Holiday Classic, McDonald County’s Toby Moore had a huge game finishing with 26 points and 5 offensive rebounds.

He helped the Mustangs overcome a 14-point deficit in the 4th quarter to defeat Seneca, 72-70.

Play #5: Zane Grotjohn (Seneca Junior Guard)–

In that same game against McDonald County, Seneca’s Zane Grotjohn had a crazy start to the game after he went 5-for-5 from deep with 15 points in the first quarter.

Grotjohn finished with 21 points and 7 total three-pointers made in the game.