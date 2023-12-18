JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Pitt State Women’s Basketball–

For our #1 play, we go to the Pitt State Women’s Basketball team who made an insane comeback to come from behind to defeat and upset #3 Central Missouri, 101-93 in overtime.

They were down by 20 at one point late in the third quarter, but fought their way back to win it to get their 9th win of the season.

Pitt State had five players in double figures with Karenna Gerber leading the way with 27 and true freshman Macie Mays scoring 23.

Play #2: Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball–

Staying with upsets and college basketball, the Missouri Southern Lions Women’s Basketball team earned the upset victory over #3 UCM, 78-66.

They got their 4th straight victory with the win. The Lions had five girls in double digits with Brandi Hudson leading the Lions with 19 points.

Play #3: Darius Dawson (MSSU Junior Forward)–

Missouri Southern’s Darius Dawson had a big game against the Mules of Central Missouri finishing with a season-high 29 points in their 75-56 victory.

Dawson also finished with 10 boards to give him the double-double.

Play #4: Holton Keith (Webb City Junior Guard)–

Last Friday night, Holton Keith had a big game against Cassville and finished with 21 points.

He was also doing big things on the defensive side and finished with 7 steals as Webb City went on to win 81-43.

Play #5: Lily Brown (St. Mary’s-Colgan Senior Forward)–

Lily Brown is committed to Pitt State for Track & Field but she also gets it done on the basketball court.

In their win over Riverton last Monday night, Brown led all scorers with 20 points to lead her team to a 57-20 victory.