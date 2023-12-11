JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Grace Pyle (Pitt State Junior Guard)–

At number one, Grace Pyle was a lock for the Top Play. She had a record-setting performance against UCO on Saturday.

She scored 41 points in the victory. Pyle is the first Women’s Basketball Player in Pitt State History to have a 40-point game.

Play #2: Pitt State Men’s Basketball Team–

The Pitt State Men’s Basketball Team had a big day on Saturday. They welcomed in 3rd ranked UCO and pulled off a massive upset, 75-66.

Max Alexander and Marque English combined for 44 points in the victory.

Play #3: Justin Ray (Carthage Senior Guard)–

Now talking about Carthage, Senior Justin Ray had a big game in the championship against Webb City.

He finished with 25 points in their 70-59 victory to lead Carthage to their first Carthage Invitational Championship victory in 12 years.

Play #4: Liberal Lady Bulldogs–

Over the weekend, the Liberal Lady Bulldogs went on to win the MOKAN Winter Classic Championship as they defeated Columbus, 52-33.

Liberal has been off to a great start in their season as they improve to 6-0 on the year.

Play #5: Kaitlin Hunnicutt (MSSU Redshirt Junior Guard)–

Missouri Southern’s Kaitlin Hunnicutt had a big week for the Lions.

She score 46 point in two games for the Lions as they picked wins over UCO and Newman.

Against UCO on Thursday, she finished with 25 points, then on Saturday finished with 21 points against Newman