JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Alex Wilkerson (Lamar Junior Quarterback)–

In their Class 2 State Championship game, Alex Wilkerson broke loose for the 25-yard touchdown in overtime which ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

Lamar defeated Valle Catholic, 35-28, to win their 9th state title in school history.

Play #2: Alex Wilkerson & Chase Querry (Lamar Junior Quarterback and Senior Wide Receiver)–

Alex Wilkerson this time found Chase Querry deep downfield for the 91-yard touchdown as Querry was off to races sprinting away from defenders.

That touchdown tied the game up at 28-all late in the fourth quarter.

Play #3: Ethan Altic & Blake Skelton (Seneca Senior Wide Receivers)–

In our other state championship game, Seneca’s Ethan Altic took the hand-off on the jet sweep but dropped back to pass to find Blake Skelton deep downfield.

Skelton went on to score to cap off the 53-yard big play.

Play #4: Alex Wilkerson & Chase Querry (Lamar Junior Quarterback and Senior Wide Receiver)–

Back to Lamar’s state game, this time Wilkerson found Querry across the middle of the field for the connection and Querry raced off to the end zone for the 69-yard touchdown to get Lamar on the scoreboard after trailing early on.

Play #5: Kylie Scott (Carl Junction Senior Forward/Center)–

Kylie Scott made two impressive blocks as she swatted the balls out of play.

Scott had a big night against Neosho last week in the CJ Classic finishing with 21 points in leading her team to a 40-34 victory.