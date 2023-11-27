JOPLIN, MO — After a week of high school and college sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Jackson Marrs (Seneca Senior Running Back)–

On 3rd-and-16, Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover took the snap and proceeded to pitch it to Jackson Marrs who started working his way downfield getting some good blocks.

Once he started weaving his way through traffic, he found the open field and burst through on his way to the 87-yard touchdown.

Seneca went on to defeat St. Pius X, 41-17, to advance to the Class 3 State Championship game.

Play #2: Alex Wilkerson (Lamar Senior Strong Safety)–

In their semi-final game against Bowling Green, Lamar’s Alex Wilkerson intercepted a pass and returned it 47-yards for the pick-6.

They defeated Bowling Green, 47-16, to advance to the Class 2 State Championship game for the 4th year in a row.

Play #3: Gavyn Hoover to Ethan Altic (Seneca Senior Quarterback & Wide Receiver)–

Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover dropped back to pass and heaved one deep downfield where he found Ethan Altic who leaped up to make a great catch for the 43-yard gain.

Altic had great concentration to make the adjustment to make the catch to set up their offense in redzone territory.

Play #4: Gabe Johnson (Webb City Sophomore Quarterback)–

We’ve seen him do it all year and we see it once again as Webb City’s Gabe Johnson breaks loose for the 43-yard touchdown in their state semi-final game against Republic.

Johnson finished with 159 yards on the ground for the Cardinals.

Play #5: Maggie Sockey (MSSU Sophomore Guard)–

Missouri Southern’s Maggie Sockey goes behind-the-back and stops for the pull-up jumper and knocks it down for the bucket.

The Lions were down in Texas over Thanksgiving competing in the Rambelles Classic.