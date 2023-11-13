JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #1: Anthodius Ashley (MSSU Senior Running Back)–

In double overtime, Missouri Southern’s Anthodius Ashley took off to the left side where he dove over a defender to get into the end zone to score the game winning touchdown.

The Lions defeated the Griffons, 47-41, in double overtime.

Play #2: Devon Garrison (Pitt State Senior Tight End)–

Saturday, against UCO, Pitt State Quarterback Ty Pennington dropped back and delivered a throw while being hit to tight end Devon Garrison

Play #3: MSSU’s Offense (Luke Sampson, Deontay Campbell, Ezekiel Lang)–

Trailing by 8 points, Quarterback Luke Sampson found Deontay Campbell in the back of the end zone to cut the lead to two.

On the next play, Sampson found Ezekiel Lang for the two-point conversion to tie the game and force it into overtime.

Play #4: Alex Wilkerson & Chase Querry (Lamar Junior Quarterback & Senior Wide Receiver)–

Friday night, up 7-6, with only seconds to go before halftime, Lamar Quarterback Alex Wilkerson launched a downfield pass to Chase Querry who found the end zone to extend their lead 14-6 at halftime.

Lamar defeated Adrian, 35-18, to claim the Class 2 District 5 title.

Play #5: Deontay Campbell (MSSU Redshirt Junior Tight End)–

On the first play of overtime, Luke Sampson found tight end Deontay Campbell deep downfield for the 23-yard completion where he leaped up over two defenders to reel in the catch!