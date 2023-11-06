JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Tucker Harrell (St. Mary’s-Colgan Senior Quarterback)–

St. Mary’s-Colgan’s Tucker Harrell took the snap on the QB keeper, broke some tackles, worked his way downfield and spun off another tackle to break loose for the 65-yard touchdown.

The Panthers defeated Jayhawk-Linn, 63-6, to advance to the Class 1A Sectional Round.

Play #4: Braden McKee to Drew Vonder Haar (Webb City Senior Quarterback & Tight End)–

In their game against Belton, QB Braden McKee dropped back and found TE Drew Vonder Haar wide open downfield and he sprinted off to the end zone, 78-yards!

Webb City defeated Belton on Friday night, 71-20.

Play #3: Cale Epperson & Gabe Martinez (Commerce Senior Defensive End & Senior Linebacker)–

Friday night against Wyandotte, Cale Epperson came up huge on fourth down as he broke through the line to block the punt.

Gabe Martinez then swooped in to recover the fumble and return it for a touchdown.

Commerce defeated Wyandotte by a score of 66-28.

Play #2: Slade Hurd (Webb City Sophomore Wide Receiver)–

Against Belton, backed up on their own 2-yard line, Webb City handed it off to Slade Hurd who found a a crease on the sideline and broke through for the 98-yard touchdown.

Webb City advanced to the Class 5 District 7 Championship game with the win over Belton.

Play #1: Jomar Pero (Frontenac Senior Defensive Back)–

On a kick-off from Burlington, Frontenac’s Jomar Pero caught the ball, found a hole through the defense and then turned on the accelerators to burst through and he was off to the races.

Pero took the kick-off 93-yards to the house for the touchdown.

The Raiders defeated Burlington, 15-12, to advance to the Class 3A Sectionals Round.