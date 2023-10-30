JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

You can find the full videos of the plays below!

Play #5: Darius Dawson (MSSU Junior Forward)–

Basketball season is here!! MSSU’s Darius Dawson letting everyone know College Basketball is back with this dunk over his teammate!

Dawson won the dunk contest at the “Meet the Lions” event last Monday hosted by Missouri Southern Men & Women’s Basketball.

Play #4: Johnny Starks (Carl Junction Senior Linebacker)–

In their first round district playoff game against Lincoln College Prep, Senior Linebacker Johnny Starks intercepted a pass, jumped over a defender and returned it for a Pick-6!

The Bulldogs won big on Friday night, 32-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the Class 4 District 7 tournament.

Play #3: Peyton McDonald (Frontenac Senior Running Back)–

Friday night, in their first round playoff game against Girard, Frontenac’s Peyton McDonald broke loose for the 61-yard touchdown!

McDonald had a big first half finishing with three touchdowns on the ground in their 42-20 victory over Girard.

Frontenac advances to the Regionals of the Class 3 State Tournament.

Play #2: Anthony Schremmer (St. Mary’s-Colgan Sophomore Wide Receiver)–

In some Thursday night football action, on a punt, Colgan’s Anthony Schremmer catches it and will show off his speed and skills as he goes 80-yards to the house, untouched!

Colgan won big over Pleasanton, 68-13, to advance to the Regionals of the Class 2 State tournament.

Play #1: Kolbe Katsis (Pitt State Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver)–

In their homecoming game against Sioux Falls, Pitt State’s Kolbe Katsis catches the ball just inside the end zone, finds a hole down the right side, gets some great blocking and is off to the races.

He sprinted away for the 100-yard kick-off return for the touchdown.

#2 Pitt State defeated Sioux Falls, 55-6, to improve to 9-0 on the year.