JOPLIN, Mo– After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5– Joshua Pacheco (McDonald County Senior Wide Receiver)

In their game against Mt. Vernon, Pacheco reeled in a short catch and delivered a great stiff arm on the defender to run for a big gain!

Play #4– Jack Cheaney (Nevada Junior Running Back)

Cheaney broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown in Nevada’s rout of Springfield Catholic, 56-0.

Also had some great blocking from this guy including offensive lineman and Colorado commit, Talan Chandler.

Play #3– Quin Renfro (Joplin Senior Running Back)

Friday night against Branson, QB Hobbs Gooch found RB Quin Renfro for a short pass, but Renfro makes some people miss and is off to the races for the 73-yard score.

Joplin went on to defeat the Pirates, 35-14.

Play #2– Ethan Altic (Seneca Senior Defensive Back)

With the game tied at 0 early in the game, Seneca’s Ethan Altic made a great read on the ball to intercept the pass and return it for the pick-6 in the other direction.

The Indians blanked the Houn Dawgs, 37-0.

Play #1– Abby Sargent, Lily Hall & Sydney Strickland (Webb City Freshman, Sophomore and Senior)

Heading into the Bottom of the 7th, Webb City led 11-7 over McDonald County. The Mustangs were trying to mount a comeback with one runner on and one out.

Webb City’s Abby Sargent, Lily Hall and Sydney Strickland had other plans.

They turn a 6-4-3 double play to call game to secure the win for the Lady Cards!