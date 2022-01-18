Tony Dubray Classic boys basketball tournament Day 1 results

LIBERAL, MO. — The 49th annual Tony Dubray boy’s basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here are the results from day one.
- Pierce City – 46, Thomas Jefferson 68
- Galena – 95, Northeast Vernon County 28
- St. Mary’s Colgan – 65, Bronaugh 27
- Northeast-Arma 48, Liberal 58
The boys tournament will continue on Thursday with the following matchups:
- Northeast Vernon County vs. Northeast-Arma – 5:15 p.m. in the FEMA gym
- Galena vs. Liberal – 5:30 p.m. in the main gym
- Bronaugh vs. Pierce City – 6:45 p.m. in the FEMA gym
- St. Mary’s Colgan vs. Thomas Jefferson – 7:00 p.m. in the main gym