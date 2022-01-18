Tony Dubray Classic boys basketball tournament Day 1 results

LIBERAL, MO. — The 49th annual Tony Dubray boy’s basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here are the results from day one.

Pierce City – 46, Thomas Jefferson 68

Galena – 95, Northeast Vernon County 28

St. Mary’s Colgan – 65, Bronaugh 27

Northeast-Arma 48, Liberal 58

The boys tournament will continue on Thursday with the following matchups: