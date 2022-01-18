Tony Dubray Classic boys basketball tournament Day 1 results

LIBERAL, MO. — The 49th annual Tony Dubray boy’s basketball tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here are the results from day one.

  • Pierce City – 46, Thomas Jefferson 68
  • Galena – 95, Northeast Vernon County 28
  • St. Mary’s Colgan – 65, Bronaugh 27
  • Northeast-Arma 48, Liberal 58

The boys tournament will continue on Thursday with the following matchups:

  • Northeast Vernon County vs. Northeast-Arma – 5:15 p.m. in the FEMA gym
  • Galena vs. Liberal – 5:30 p.m. in the main gym
  • Bronaugh vs. Pierce City – 6:45 p.m. in the FEMA gym
  • St. Mary’s Colgan vs. Thomas Jefferson – 7:00 p.m. in the main gym

