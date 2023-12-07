PITTSBURG, KS – The Pitt State Gorillas formally introduced Tom Anthony as head coach on Thursday.

With teary eyes, Anthony thanked his longtime coaching influence Larry Garman in his speech.

“For the last three years coach Garman has just been someone like I’ve never met before,” Anthony said.

“Garman is the closest person to me here in Pittsburg, and I want to thank him for making this possible.”

Athletic Director Jim Johnson and University President Dan Shipp also spoke in the auditorium filled with friends and family.

Johnson said Anthony was his first choice for the position.

Anthony said he plans to keep defensive coordinator Lynn Nutt on his staff and look for an offensive coordinator to fill the vacant position.

In discussing the offseason, Anthony said now is the most critical time to build success for his group.

“We’ve lost five games in the last three seasons by a total of ten points,” Anthony said.

“It’s our job as a staff to close those gaps. It on all of us, starting with me, our staff, and our players as we dive into the offseason and finish strong academically. The second, and third round victories in postseason play start in the offseason.”

Despite the workload, Anthony said above all he’s happy to be back in Pittsburg with his family.

“It’s just special, not just being the head coach here, but also rekindling relationships my family had from years ago. I’m excited to be back.”