Tokyo Olympics are officially underway

TOKYO, JAPAN – Friday was all about the opening ceremony, but Saturday is when events and competitions begin including a few chances for medals.

Jack Doles gives us a live report about the first competitions underway, as well as a COVID update.

Archery, Men’s Road Cycling, Taekwondo, Judo, Shooting, Fencing, and Weightlifting will all hand out medals the first day of the Olympics.

Some teams have already been affected by COVID.

The first game in Beach Volleyball had to be canceled when a player on the Czech team tested positive earlier this week.

A German cyclist has been eliminated due to COVID.

The Men’s French Basketball Team support staff is also all in quarantine due to a COVID case on their flight.