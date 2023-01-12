Last week, Carl Junction would announce their new football head coach. Todd Hafner is the man who will takeover the program and will also be the Carl Junction Junior High athletic director.

Hafner is no stranger to Carl Junction as he was an assistant coach with the team in 1994 and head coach from 1997-2000.

Before accepting this job, he was head coach at William Penn University for 19 years and found success there including earning over 100 wins with the program.

Hafner was in town today to meet with the Bulldogs. He would speak on coming back to Carl Junction.

Todd Hafner said, “To be able to come back to a place that we know and that we loved when we were here, it was really really hard to leave when we left the first time and so, to be able to have the opportunity to come back, I can’t thank coach Neria and Mr. Williams and the administration enough for giving me this opportunity to come back and lead a group of young men that I once did. The fun part about it was I’ll have an opportunity to coach some of the children of the players that played for me when I was here the first time and so I’m super excited about that. I’ve heard from some of them already and we’re really looking forward to that.”