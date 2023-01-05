The Carl Junction Bulldogs have found their new football head coach. Todd Hafner will takeover the program next season and he will also be the Carl Junction Junior High athletic director.

Hafner is no stranger to Carl Junction as he was an assistant coach with the team in 1994 and head coach from 1997-2000.

Before accepting this job, he was head coach at William Penn University for 19 years and found success there, including earning over 100 wins with the program and being named NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2010.

Before that, he was an offensive coordinator at Emporia State. He also went to Pittsburg State where he was a backup quarterback with the Gorillas from 1989-1993.

Hafner will come to town next week to start meeting with the team.