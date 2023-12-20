ANDERSON, Mo. — If you’re a college football fan, you probably had today marked on your calendar. It’s ‘National Early Signing Day’ across America. The Four States had a few D-1 football players put pen to paper.

In McDonald County, Toby Moore signed with the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The three-time All-Conference lineman on both sides of the ball made a huge impact this season. Moore helped the Mustangs win their first district championship in school history. Also, speaking of firsts the three-time Missouri Football Coaches Association All-Region Offensive and Defensive Lineman is the first Mustang football player in school history to sign to a D-1 program. Moore was selected 2nd team All-State Offensive Lineman.

“I saw like Bo said the family aspect out there and we do a family aspect here where Forgot About Me. I Love You and all that. And I just knew when we were out there from the practices to the games and especially before the games. One thing that hit me, they all go and pray in the end zone and all of that before the games. And I just saw that and that’s when kind of my mind clicked and I just knew, Hey, this, this is going to be a good place. I want to go here.” Toby Moore explained why he chose UNLV.

Rocking the black, red, and white colors won’t be a hard thing for Moore since he will still be playing in the same colors as McDonald County.

Moore talked about what this day means to him.

Moore said, “I’m just happy to be able to do it. I mean, ever since I went out to Vegas, I knew there was something special out there. And I’m just so happy I can finally sign the national letter of intent and be able to do it today.”