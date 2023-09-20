ANDERSON, Mo. — A McDonald County Mustang has announced where he will continue his athletic and academic career in the fall of 2024.

Monday night, via Twitter, Mustang football offensive and defensive lineman Toby Moore announced his commitment to the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Moore had a ton of offers from division one and division two schools across the country like Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State to name a few.

The 6 foot 4 athlete is a two-time All-Conference and All-Region selection. Out of all the football programs that offered him a scholarship, Toby ultimately chose UNLV for a couple of reasons.

Toby Moore said, “Well, at, UNLV I know an I like connected with Coach Vance Vice when I first came there, and I really like, uh, Brad and Barry Odom and all of them, and I thank them for like a letting me, a letting me come down there early this year. And then up there I knew, like it was a special place and I knew they’re going to do something big. I went on my official visit last weekend and I got to see all the campus and everyone there, and I got to talk to some of the football players and all that. And I, I thought like, I want this place. I want to be there.”