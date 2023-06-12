NEOSHO, Mo– Monday, the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee released their All-American teams and three Crowder Roughrider baseball players made the list.

OF Kolton Reynolds- 1st Team All-American—

Reynolds earns first team All-American honors for outfielder. Reynolds had a .399 batting average, 19 HR’s and 79 RBI’s this season for the Roughriders!

INF Josh Livingston- 3rd Team All-American—

Livingston earns third team All-American honors for infielder. He was also named the Region 16 Player of the Year! He finished the season with a .324 batting average, 19 HR’s and 64 RBI’s!

P Ashton Branson- Honorable Mention All-American—

Ashton Branson earned honorable mention All-American honors for pitcher. Branson went 11-1 this season in 14 appearances with 109 K’s in 77.1 IP and posted a 3.72 ERA!