On Wednesday, as a part of National Signing Day, three Pittsburg High Purple Dragons signed their letters of intent to play at the next level.

All three guys are football signees, but one of them signed to play two sports in his next move.

Jackson Turnbull signed to Fort Hays State to play football and baseball for the Tigers.

“I mean it’s, I like to be pretty humble about that stuff. I put work into it. You get in what you put into it, you get out what you put into it,” said Turnbull, “so, I think just countless hours upon hours of just hard work just to get you wherever you need to go”.

Jackson McKechnie signed to play football at Emporia State. McKechnie is a Class 5A All-State Punter.

“It’s definitely a testament. I mean it’s something not everyone gets to do like you said, and it’s something like it shows you you work has paid off, not everyone can do this,” said McKechnie” “Because you can go to a conference at any level and it’s not the same, so it stands out”.

JJ White will join his teammate as he also signed to play football at Fort Hays State!

“Yeah, I mean no doubt. Credit to Coach Lattimer, all that hard work and Coach Nick for the years before and they’ve helped us along, all three of us and it’s been, it’s great that we’re all going on to the next level,” said White, “there’s definitely a lot more work to be put in, but it’s been exciting”.