PITTSBURG, Ks– On Thursday, the 2023 Toyota USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships will start in Eugene, Oregon.

The track meet will run all the way to Sunday and quite a few Pitt State athletes and alums will be competing to hopefully earn a spot on Team USA!

One of the Gorillas competing is Cordell Tinch, who will run in the 110 Meter Hurdles and compete in the Men’s Long Jump.

The Long Jump and the semi-finals for the 110 Hurdles will be on Saturday and the finals for the 110 Hurdles will be on Sunday.

Tinch is a national champion in the 110 Meter Hurdles which he won at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships and currently has the fastest time in the world (12.96) heading into the meet. This meet will also be his pro debut.

Joining him in the hurdles will be Pitt State alum and assistant coach Louis Rollins. Rollins is a Pitt State graduate and a 5-time All-American. He competed for the Gorillas from 2016-2022.

Finally, Pitt State junior L.J. Kiner will also make the trip to Eugene and compete in the Men’s Long & Triple Jump.

Kiner won the national championship in the Long Jump at the 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. The Triple Jump will take place on Friday.

We spoke to Tinch who explained what it would mean to be a part of Team USA and get the chance to represent his country.