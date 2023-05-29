PUEBLO, Co– The 2023 NCAA Division Outdoors Track & Field Championships concluded Saturday night, and the Pitt State Gorillas had three athletes walk away form the competition with a national title in their events.

One of those athletes was Sophomore Cordell Tinch. He walked away with three individual national titles.

Tinch won the Men’s Long Jump on Thursday with a mark of 8.16m (26-9 ¼) which set a new meet record.

On Saturday, Tinch won a national title in the Men’s 110m Hurdles running a time of 12.87 which set a new meet record and a new Division II record.

After he finished running the hurdles, he went over and won a title in the Men’s High Jump clearing 2.21m (7-3).

On the women’s side, Junior Auna Childress won a national title in the Women’s Triple Jump when she hit a mark of 13.37m (43-10 ½) which set a new meet record and a new Division II record.

And finally, Sophomore Kyla Davis is your national champion in the Women’s Pole Vault after clearing a jump of 4.2m (13-9 ¼).

Cordell Tinch said, “You know, being able to train and again, roll with the amazing group of guys we got here. It changed everything, we’re able to see all the work that we put in, you know, throughout from January until late May here. We’re able to see all the work that we were putting in and that it was working and that, you know, I deserve to be here. And, you know, finally realizing that I’ve cemented myself with some of the greats. It’s an unreal feeling.”

Auna Childress said, “It feels amazing just because I wouldn’t say you know winning nationals or first time indoor I wouldn’t say it was just luck but I wanted to have something to back it up, so just to be able to do it twice was just like okay, I know I’m doing something right and I can continue to build upon that and you know do better things next year and for years to come.”

Kyla Davis said, “I’m just joy, happy like, just glad my parents were there to see it and I get to enjoy it with them. Rutledge as my coach. He’s so supportive, and confident in my ability and so I was just, it’s so happy to be up there. Get that experience with everybody.”