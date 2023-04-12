MONETT, Mo. — We’re nearing the end of the school year as we prepare for summer and several high school senior athletes are making their decision on where they want to further their playing career.

Wednesday afternoon, three Monett Cubs made that decision as they announced their school of choice in front of family and friends.

Claire Nation signed to pursue her education and golf career at Hendrix College. A bit of history here as Nation is the first Monett girls golfer to sign and play at the next level.

Claire Nation said, “It’s very exciting. It’s almost surreal because you kind of don’t know what’s coming next, but you’re sitting here thinking and just envisioning yourself and it’s unique, it’s very unique, I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Daven Madrid made it official as he signed to continue his education and football career at Ottawa University.

Daven Madrid said, “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s always been a dream to play college football now that’s becoming a reality. It’s awesome and I’m excited for my future, it’s going to be great.”

Lastly, Julio Cruz signed for cross county and track at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Julio Cruz said, “Honestly, I’m just really excited. Whenever I visited the school, I mean I loved it. I love the fact that I can run in college, I love the school, so it feels pretty great right now.”