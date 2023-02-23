MIAMI, Ok. — Some of the Miami Wardogs wrestling team was sent off to the state tournament by students, teachers, parents and the Wardogs band. The Wardogs have a total of three wrestlers that will be competing in the Oklahoma State Tournament in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Those wrestlers are Damiyah Smith, Jonas Neece and Dillon Blundell. For Miami, it’s been a while since they have had these many wrestlers competing in the State Tournament. The team has a lot of emotions on this moment.

Coach David Gilstrap mentioned, “This is really exciting for them they’ve put in the work all season, and it’s a long season we start October 1st and it’s a grind. They call it a grind, it is a grind and each one of these of kids have earned their spot.”

Damiyah Smith voiced, “Definitely feels like a really big honor to go to state and compete against everybody. With girls it’s every single class, every single school. It’s insane, it feels like nothing you’ve felt before. The state tournament has people crying, you see guys crying and you know it’s really just a big deal.”