Over at Joplin Judo and Jiu-Jitsu, three young competitors get ready to leave for the USA Junior Judo Nationals in Lansing, Michigan. Brother and sister duo Charlie and Chase Liles and Emma Bragg will be the three ready to take on the big stage up north this weekend, they’re thankful for the facility they have to prepare them for the matchups.

Charlie Liles said, “It’s really fun to be able to work with different people and learning different techniques every day and keep on working on it and it’s just really fun for me.”

Chase Liles said, “It makes me a better Judo player and I get to learn more throws better.”

Emma Bragg said, “I come here six times a week training every day with people I am close to or friends who I trust and it is the best thing in the world to hone a skill and try to be better every day.”

Now for Charlie and Chase, as you can tell as brother and sister, they’re really tired of fighting each other, they’re ready to fight someone else in Lansing, Michigan.

Charlie Liles said, “I’m just excited for tournaments, I’ve done a bunch of them. Nothing really new, but it’s just a bigger one.”

Chase Liles said, “I’m happy to go to Lansing, because I can set more goals and my goal right now is to achieve more in Judo.”

Emma Bragg said, “Going to junior nationals is exciting, because it is a whole new batch of people to compete against and with every new person, you encounter new techniques, new strategies and it’s just super exciting. My goal with every tournament is to try to do my best Judo possible.”