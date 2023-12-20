JOPLIN, MO — At Joplin High School, they had three guys sign to continue their football and academic careers at the next level.

Senior Tight End Whit Hafer signed to the University of Missouri to stay close to home and continue a legacy.

Interesting fact about Hafer and his connections to Mizzou, his dad played basketball for the Tigers.

Senior Offensive Lineman Dontrell Holt will head on to the the “Corn State” of Iowa and join the Iowa State Cyclones football program.

And finally, Senior Running Back Quin Renfro signed to play football for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

He follows in the footsteps of former Joplin running back, Isaiah Davis.

We spoke to all three guys on what this day means to them.

Mizzou Football signee Whit Hafer said, “I’ve been committed for a while, so the feeling of being home, running where I’m supposed to be is was already there. But making it official really relieve some stress, really puts me at bay, kind of just knowing, okay, it’s all set now and I just got to let some time pass till I’m getting up there”.

Iowa State Football signee Dontrell Holt said, “Feel like just relieved. This whole recruiting process has been good. I loved it. I loved getting up there and loved building the relationship with like some of the commits already and just knowing that we all are like, we’re locked in with it. So I’m just ready to grind”.

South Dakota State Football signee Quin Renfro said, “It’s been it’s been official for a while, but it’s officially official now and I’m 100% and I’m ready to get there and work and, you know, keep this winning momentum going”.