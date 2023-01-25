The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team is having continued success this year after great performance last season.

The Cavaliers would finish last year with a 22-7 record, along with a district title and a win in the first round of the class one state playoffs.

This season they’re keeping it up with a 12-4 record so far after a win Tuesday night against Jasper.

They now prepare for a big district game on the road against Golden City Thursday and will be in the 40th Annual Mercy/Warrior Classic next week.

Thomas Jefferson has had strong senior experience and leadership for their team this season. They would comment on what’s been working for them as a team so far this year.

Jay Ball said, “The number one thing for everybody is everybody’s been buying into their role. Nobody’s trying to do too much or step out of their zone, everyone’s buying into their role on the team and doing what they need to do to get the wins, night in, night out, try to do what we can as a team.”

Levi Triplett said, “It’s very good. We do a lot of stuff on and off the court as a family. Practices are always tough, we do a lot of running. Coach is tough, but at the end of the day , he’s always making us get better.”

Chris Myers said, “The biggest thing for us is everybody understanding and accepting their roles. You know, we’ve got two primary scorers and that can be difficult sometimes on a team, but the other guys step up and make the big shot when they need to and get the ball where it needs to go. Everybody’s just kind of blended together well so far.”