WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Friday afternoon, the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers went up against the St. Elizabeth Hornets in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals at the University of Central Missouri.

The Cavaliers tried to hang in the game, but the Hornets was able to pull away in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers falls to the Hornets 66-48 and their season comes to an end with a 21-7.