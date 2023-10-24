VERONA, Mo. — Tuesday night, two local volleyball teams battled it out in Verona in the Class 1 District 10 championship between the one-seeded Thomas Jefferson Lady Cavaliers and the two-seeded College Heights Lady Cougars.

The Lady Cavaliers defeated the Lady Cougars 3-1 and claimed the Class 1 District 10 championship. Thomas Jefferson won both sets one and two 25-22 and 25-21. But, College Heights answered in the third set winning it 25-19. Then, the Lady Cavaliers ended the match in set four with a 25-19 win.

The Lady Cougars season is cut short and finished with a 16-13-4 record. Congrats College Heights on a great season.

Thomas Jefferson advance to the Class 1 State Sectionals starting this Thursday, October 26th as they will travel to Galena, Missouri to take on the Lady Bears at 6:30 p.m.