CARTHAGE, Mo– Hosting Webb City in a big rivalry matchup, the Tigers pulled off the big win defeating the Cardinals, 20-13!

Webb City got the scoring started in the first quarter after Andrew Elwell punched it in from 3-yards out to make it 7-0.

The Tigers responded on their opening drive after a 33-yard run to tie the game up at 7-7.

On the ensuing drive, Webb City’s offense only needed one play after Gabe Johnson took the ball 67-yards to the end zone to take the lead 13-7!

Entering the second quarter, the Tigers were driving and capped off the drive after a Landyn Collins one-yard score. Game was tied 13-13.

After forcing a Cardinal punt, the Tigers got the ball and Collins made a great effort breaking tackles left and right on his way to the 42-yard touchdown. Carthage led 20-13 at the half.

A big offensive half by both teams, but a big defensive half in the third and fourth quarters is what earned Carthage the win.

Webb City falls to 5-2 on the season. They return home next Friday to host Neosho (1-6).

Carthage, after starting 0-3, has now ripped off four straight wins and improve to 4-3. They will head on to Joplin (4-3) for another big matchup with the Eagles.