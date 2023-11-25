SENECA, MO — The Seneca Indians dominate in the semi-finals over St. Pius X (Kansas City) to advance to the Class 3 State Championship!

They are set to face Central (Park Hills) next Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Columbia at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.

Seneca advances to their first state title game since 2013. The last time the Indians won the state title was in 1995.

Recap from the game:

The Warriors opened the game with the ball and scored first after they knocked through a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Seneca’s offense went to work and Gavyn Hoover found Hagen Ginger over the middle for the touchdown connection to give them the lead 6-3.

Seneca’s defense also came to play as they recovered a fumble on the next Warriors’ drive to set up their offense.

In the second quarter, Seneca made use of a Warriors’ punt and Gavyn Hoover punched it in for the touchdown to go up 18-3 and after a Ethan Altic two-point conversion, it was 20-3.

With a minute left in the first half, on a 3rd-and-16, they handed off to Jackson Marrs and he took it 86-yards to the house for the touchdown to extend their lead 28-3 going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Seneca went right back to work and Hoover scored his second rushing touchdown of the day to go up 34-3.

After a turnover on downs by the Warriors, Marrs scored his second touchdown of the day to go up 41-3.

Hoover finished the day with 91 passing yards and a touchdown and 96 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Marrs finished with 17 carries for 185 yards.