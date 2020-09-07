There’s no place like home for the McDonald County softball team

Anderson, Mo. — For most sports teams, playing at home usually gives them the upper hand.

Things like fan support and the need to defend ones turf can make a team really hard to beat.

That’s especially true for the McDonald County softball team because they have been unbeatable at home since 2017.

“It’s just really special because the atmosphere and just all the fans, everyone can come out and just bring everyone’s intensity up,” said senior pitcher Alexa Hopkins.

You’ll find dozens of fans in attendance each game, cheering the team on to victory.

“We talk about you know, being on the hill, what being up on the field means here,” said head coach Heath Alumbaugh. “It’s a special place and to be honest with you, you look around on a day like today, we get great support. You know, we normally have fans, the bleachers here are full. We have fans stretched all the way down to the right field foul pole. That’s huge in high school softball. You don’t see that a whole lot.”

Often times, streaks of this magnitude can come with pressure to maintain them, but for the lady mustangs, the streak isn’t something they focus on very much.

“I think it’s a great thing but to be honest with you, it’s something we don’t talk about a whole lot,” said Alumbaugh. “You know, our mental approach every day is the next game is the most important, whether that’s at home or it’s on the road. We always want to go out and attack wherever that’s at.”

They’ve been pretty good on the road as well, racking up a 45-8 record over the past two seasons. But, there’s no denying that they’re in peak form at home.

“It feels good knowing we haven’t lost any games here,” said senior outfielder Deorica Zamora. “We definitely take pride in that.”

“I guess we just have a lot of heart for our home place here,” said Hopkins. “We care a lot about this place and we want to keep it the way, on top.”

Because in the end, there’s really no place like home.