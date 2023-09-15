WEBB CITY, Mo– Friday night, Webb City and Joplin squared off in a big COC matchup.

Joplin struck first after QB Hobbs Gooch found TE Whit Hafer for the 58-yard score to give the Eagles the 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kick-off Webb City’s Gabe Johnson returned the kick-off 97 yards to the house for the score to tie the game at 7-all.

Webb City took the lead as time expired in the first after QB Braden McKee found Johnson in the flats who strolled in for 6. Cardinals led 14-7.

Just before the end of the half, Joplin tied the game after Gooch hit WR Jett Beal over the middle for the 29-yard touchdown. It was 14-14 at half.

On Webb City’s opening drive of the half, they drove down the field, but settled for a Alex Dunne 37-yard field goal to reclaim the lead, 17-14.

Heading in the fourth with a three-point lead, the Cardinals went to their ground game with Andrew Elwell who would find the end zone on a 5-yard run to extend Webb City’s lead to 10, 24-14.

The Eagles not going away, responded with a nice drive of their own, and on a trick play Davin Thomas passed to Aidan Sampson for the 7-yard score. Joplin still trailed 24-21.

The Cardinals came right back to answer and doing it on the ground Johnson scampered for a 28-yard touchdown, Webb City’s back to 10, up 31-24.

Late in the fourth, to put the game away, Mckee hit Joseph DeGraffenreid for the 20-yard score. Cardinals up big 38-21.

The Cardinals breaks a four year losing streak to the Eagles dating back to the 2019-2020 season. Webb city moves to 3-1 on the year.

Their next game will be next Friday when they welcome in Ozark (1-2).

Joplin (3-1) will turnaround for a big matchup against Nixa (4-0) next Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Junge Stadium.