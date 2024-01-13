JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern won their 8th straight game after they defeated the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers, 72-56.

The Lions were in control of this one from start to finish.

In the early parts of the fourth quarter, Kearney closed the gap to 6 points, but Southern went on one of their runs.

They went on a 20-5 run to push their back up to 21 points.

Leading the way for the Lions was Ryan Franklin and Kryslyn Jones. They each finished with 14 points in the win.

Southern improves to 11-4 on the season and 7-2 in conference play which now sits them atop of the MIAA standings.

After a two-game home stretch, they will hit the road next week when they travel to face Washburn on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.