SENECA, Mo. — In the state of Missouri, across the Four State area there’s only one football team left remaining that’s still undefeated. The Seneca Indians are 8-0 heading into the final week of regular season football.

The Indians are set to play against the 7-1 Nevada Tigers this Friday in Nevada at 7 p.m. in a Big 8 West showdown. Seneca has defeated Aurora, Springfield Catholic, Cassville, Lamar, Monett, Reeds Spring, East Newton and McDonald County.

The Indians have been playing extremely well averaging 46 points per game and on the defensive side of the ball, they are holding their opponents to only 10 points per game.

“Well, I think it starts with our senior leadership, our group of seniors has played in a lot of big-time football games and a lot of those guys played, you know when they were sophomores. And so they’re experienced in that and they’ve seen it all. So it starts with them.” Head Coach Cody Hilburn says what has allowed his team to play so good.

Blake Hurn said, “You know, we just came into every practice ready to get better every day, and that just allowed us to be the best team we could be.”

Friday’s matchup against the Tigers will for sure be a battle, but the Indians know defensively they will have to try and stop the run game for the Tigers.

Brian Bigbee voiced, “I think one of our biggest things is just how we practice with coaches pushing us to our limits with Tuesday and Wednesday practice and just our great scout team that we’ve had, like some of that scout, our scout team defense has been better than some of the offenses that we’ve been against and defenses. So that just proves to be efficient. So.”