Tuesday night, the Galena Bulldogs got the win on the road against Baxter Springs 64-51.

The Bulldogs undefeated season continues as they improve to 6-0 on the year.

Tyler Little led the way for the Bulldogs with 26 points, and he also surpasses the 1,000 career points mark, so a huge congrats to him!

Jack Perry also had himself a nice game, finishing with 19 points and 17 of those coming in the first half!

The Bulldogs are off until after the new year.