LOCKWOOD, Mo — Lockwood claimed the 8-man District 1 Championship, 58-20 victory over Liberal!
Lockwood (9-2) will host Archie (11-0) next Saturday.
Liberal’s season unfortunately comes to an end and they end the year with a 4-7 record.
by: Chaz Wright
Posted:
Updated:
LOCKWOOD, Mo — Lockwood claimed the 8-man District 1 Championship, 58-20 victory over Liberal!
Lockwood (9-2) will host Archie (11-0) next Saturday.
Liberal’s season unfortunately comes to an end and they end the year with a 4-7 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now