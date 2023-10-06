GRANBY, Mo– The East Newton Patriots played host to the Seneca Indians looking to hand them their first loss of the season.

That wasn’t going to happen, as Seneca cruised in Granby over the Patriots winning this one, 50-14.

Seneca’s offense has now scored 50 points in three straight games.

East Newton falls to 2-5 on the season. Their next game will be next Friday when they face off against Aurora (3-4) at home.

Seneca improves to 7-0 and stays undefeated. Next up for the Indians will be McDonald County (4-3) in Seneca next Friday night.