Photo Courtesy: Oral Roberts University

PITTSBURG, Ks — Pittsburg State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Johnson announced on Monday that Pitt State has hired their first ever Head Women’s Soccer Coach in Wes Branstetter.

Branstetter has been tasked with leading the school’s newly created program, that was put into effect just a few months ago when the university decided to bring Women’s Soccer to Pitt State.

Branstetter comes to Pitt State after serving the past nine years as an assistant coach at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla., including the past four seasons as the Golden Eagles associate head coach.

He emerged as the clear choice, following an extensive national search, to assume the helm of the Pitt State women’s soccer program as the Gorillas prepare to field their first-ever squad as a member of NCAA Division II and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) in 2024.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for providing such a great opportunity for my family,” Branstetter said. “He always provides, and we are so grateful. To my beautiful wife, Jenny, thank you for all the sacrifices you make for our family, and to allow me to follow my dreams and to show our children to go after something with all their might. We are grateful to President Dan Shipp, Athletic Director Jim Johnson and Search Consultant Marcus Kelcher for choosing us to join a top-notch University and one of the best athletic departments in the country.”

“I’m excited to get to know Gorilla Nation as we build from the ground up a new women’s soccer program that will compete at the highest level. We can’t wait to hit the ground running with Pitt State Soccer and get the best student-athletes to Pittsburg. Go PITT STATE!”

Branstetter helped ORU post an 8-7-4 record and advance to the semifinals of the 2023 Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship. The Golden Eagles advanced all the way to the Summit League Championship match in 2022, falling on penalty picks to the University of Omaha.

During his tenure at ORU, Branstetter has helped coach both a Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he has helped direct 16 All-Conference performers and 16 All Freshman/Newcomer performers during his tenure.

Pitt State will compete as a program and in the MIAA in the fall of 2024.