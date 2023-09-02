GROVE, Ok– Over in Northeast Oklahoma, the Grove Ridgerunners faced off against the Miami Wardogs.

Grove jumped out to an early leas thanks to the Gain Brothers, Jacob & Jackson who connected on a 31-yard pass that Jacob took into the end zone.

Next possession on the kick-off, Hunter Nichols got Miami on the board after a 83-yard return for a touchdown to tie the game up at 7-7.

After the second half, Grove surpassed Miami to take the lead and hold it to secure them the win 23-14.

Grove (1-0) will next travel to face Jay (1-0). Miami (0-1) will be at home against Inola (0-2).