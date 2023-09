GALENA, Ks– Riverton started their 2023 campaign with a big win on the road over Galena.

Loch North and Lake Crowder were both big on the ground for the Rams as they each had long touchdown runs in the first half.

Galena’s only lead of the night came when they scored and converted a two-point conversion to lead 8-7.

Riverton (1-0) will now prepare to face off against Frontenac (0-1) on the road next week.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will travel to Quapaw (1-0) next Friday.