The Pitt State Gorillas will finally get to play their first Saturday game of the season after starting the year with two Thursday games. They get to do it in the comfort of Carnie Smith Stadium also as they host the Northeastern State Riverhawks.

Last week, the Gorillas would get an all important 35-28 win on the road against then 11th ranked Nebraska-Kearney in what was an incredible game that would push their record to 2-0.

Pitt State would receive national attention for the big win last Thursday. Dodson would earn MIAA Offensive Player of the Week. He would throw for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Although the team is happy with the honors they also know the season is far from over and have to focus each week. There’s still plenty of talented teams left on the schedule. Their mind is set on nothing but their next opponent this weekend.

Devon Garrison said, “I don’t think we’ve even skipped a beat, like we won that game, awesome, we’re ready to move on and keep it going for sure, I mean at the end of the day, our end goal is to win a national championship, so whether we’re first or last, it’s about putting a ring on our finger.”

Morgan Selemaea mentioned, “We really prepared the same we do every single week. We’re gonna respect our opponent and when get out there on the practice field we’re gonna fly around and do our job.”

Head Coach Brian Wright stated, “Our team needs to be dialed in every week. I’m sure we have some confidence coming out of that game, but we’ve also been told how good we are after two weeks and we need to understand that we’re nowhere near where we need to be or like to be yet and we got work to do.”