PITTSBURG, Ks — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers dominated over the Jayhawk-Linn Jayahwks defeating them, 63-6.

The Panthers advance to the Class 1A State Sectionals round.

Colgan dominated from start to finish in this one.

Klayton Adamson scored twice in the first half, both Cooper Simmons & Tucker Harrell had two touchdowns a piece in the first half.

They will now travel to face St. Marys (7-3) next Friday night.